Juventus have re-signed forward Moise Kean on loan with an obligation to sign permanently following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United.

A statement from Juve said the club have agreed to a loan deal, expiring in 2023, for €7m from Everton and then an obligation to sign if Kean meets various objectives by the end of the 2022-23 campaign. The fee if the move is made permanent would be an initial €28m, payable over a three-year period, plus a further €3m in add-ons.

Kean started his career at Juve, becoming the club's youngest-ever debutant in 2016, aged 16 years, eight months and 23 days. He was also the first player born in the 2000s to appear in Serie A as well as in the Champions League.

A statement from Juventus read: "Homecoming.

"This is the perfect phrase to describe Moise Kean's official return to Juventus from Everton. The 21-year-old returns to the Club, where not only did he take his first steps in professional football, but where he grew up, as a boy and a player, within our youth sector.

"Moise is back and he joins us on loan."

Kean moved to Everton in 2019 as he found game time hard to come by due to Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain offering competition in attack. But following an underwhelming campaign, he moved to Paris Saint-Germain on loan. He scored 17 times for the Ligue 1 side -- including a header in a 4-1 away to Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16.

The 21-year-old has nine Italy caps and was a surprise exclusion from Roberto Mancini's side that won Euro 2020 in the summer.

Kean won two Serie A titles and a Coppa Italia with Juve as well as a Coupe de France with PSG.

Juventus added: "Now he is back home, and we are ready to welcome him back with great pleasure. Welcome back, Moise."