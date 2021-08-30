El Trafico delivers once again as LAFC and LA Galaxy go back and forth in a thrilling draw. (1:48)

Turkish club Fenerbahce are in talks with Major League Soccer side LAFC to acquire forward Diego Rossi, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Turkish outlet A Spor was among those to report of Fenerbahce's interest in Rossi.

Rossi, 23 has long been rumored to be sold by LAFC, but the coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on the world transfer market. Fenerbahce has searching for a striker, but needs to move quickly. While the transfer deadline in Turkey is Sept. 9, the deadline for naming its roster for the Europa League is this Thursday.

Operating primarily on the wing, Rossi has been an impressive performer for LAFC ever since he arrived ahead of the 2018 season, scoring 57 goals in 120 league, playoff and cup appearances. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign Rossi won the Golden Boot with 14 goals, was named to the MLS Best XI, and won the league's Young Player of the Year award.

Joining from Uruguayan side Peñarol, Rossi has represented Uruguay at numerous youth levels, but has yet to make an appearnace with the senior side.

If the deal is completed, Rossi would find himself in the same club as Mesut Ozil, Enner Valencia and Luiz Gustavo. They have won all three of their matches to start the 2021-22 league campaign thus far, and trail Trabzonspor only on goal differential.