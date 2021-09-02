The transfer window closed on Aug. 31, with Europe's top clubs spending plenty of money to enhance their squads even amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the financial constraints that has brought.

Manchester United splashed more than €120m on Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, while also bringing back Cristiano Ronaldo; Arsenal spent the most of any Premier League club on six new players; Liverpool picked up RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate for €41.5m, while Manchester City and Chelsea broke the bank for a statement signing each (Jack Grealish and Romelu Lukaku.)

In Europe, Real Madrid and Barcelona were hit hard by financial issues and had to move stars on, as were Inter Milan, but Paris Saint-Germain led the way both with the €70m signing of Inter full-back Achraf Hakimi and the free transfers of world-class players Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum.

But what do our writers think of the window?

Who signed the best defender?

Gab Marcotti: If you include wing-backs (or full-backs who attack), then I'd suggest PSG with Hakimi. If you're sticking to actual one-one-one defenders, it's probably a toss-up between David Alaba (Real Madrid) and Varane, though I'd lean toward Alaba simply because while neither had a great season, Alaba's was better.

Long-term, I'm a big Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) guy, so if I'm buying futures, that's where they're going.

Rob Dawson: Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team conceded too many goals last season, 12 more than champions Manchester City. Solskjaer wanted a new centre-back, and the club managed to get Real Madrid's Varane for €41m. A Champions League and World Cup winner signed during the peak years of his career is a great addition and, judging by his performance on his debut at Wolves last weekend, the 28-year-old will do well in the Premier League.

Mark Ogden: Leicester City. You can't ignore the quality of Varane or the potential that Liverpool have signed in Konate, but Jannik Vestergaard has been one of the best and most underrated defenders in the Premier League during his time at Southampton, so to sign him for just £15m is a fantastic piece of business by Leicester. Wesley Fofana's broken leg could have derailed Leicester before the season even began, but they moved quickly and smartly for the Denmark international.

Julien Laurens: The sun must have got to your head on holiday, Mark, because picking Vestergaard ahead of the incredible defenders signed this window -- Varane, Konate, Sergio Ramos, Alaba and Upamecano, just to name a few -- is crazy. My pick goes to Hakimi at PSG. Yes he cost €60m from Inter Milan, but he's already proven what an impact he will have this season. He is arguably the best right-back in Europe right now and it was a great coup to get him.

James Olley: Historically, Manchester United have often had to fend off Real Madrid for their best players, yet this time they've prised a crown jewel away from the Spanish giants. United have been searching to find Harry Maguire the right centre-back partner for years, and they've landed one of the world's finest in Varane for the relatively modest price of £41m. It's hard not to see him adjusting well to the Premier League and improving United almost immediately.

Who was the best free transfer/value for money deal?

play 0:59 Why are Barcelona letting Griezmann return to Atletico Madrid? Julien Laurens questions why Barcelona look set to improve a direct rival with nothing in return for Antoine Griezmann.

Ogden: Ronaldo. I know Gab will argue against me until the end of time over the financial benefits, or otherwise, of Ronaldo's return to Manchester United, but the €15m initial fee is relatively insignificant, with €8m in add-ons, and will be paid over five years. The wages will, of course, be huge, but United are a commercial juggernaut and I believe they will end up making more money out of Ronaldo than he costs them. Oh, and he'll score loads of goals too.

Marcotti: I assume we're all picking around the top end of the market and since everyone has taken either a Messi or Ronaldo stance, I'm going to do the same and go with Messi.

Why? I think he's more important to PSG (especially in light of Mbappe not extending his contract yet), in terms of image and on the pitch, than Ronaldo is to United. I think commercially as well, Messi moves the needle for PSG more than Ronaldo does for United, mainly because United are already huge, the Premier League is already huge and Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes, I think, has a much clearer idea of what his client is worth than Jorge Messi. So yeah, whenever we hear about a player "adding x million to a club's commercial revenues" we also have to consider that the agent, if he's smart, will know this and will incorporate it into the price.

I'd also give a honorable mention to Bayern's signing of Marcel Sabitzer for €15m. Coach Julian Nagelsmann knows him from RB Leipzig, he adds depth to a midfield area filled with expiring contracts, and he's a quality footballer.

Laurens: There can be only one winner here: Messi. No transfer fee, not even a signing-on fee and you get one of the best players in the history of the game, if not the best: PSG win this transfer window with Messi alone. No one never thought it could happen and yet they concluded the deal in five days once it became clear that Barcelona weren't able to register his new contract.

Dawson: Yes, it's hard to look beyond Messi's free transfer to Paris. He instantly makes PSG better on the pitch and probably favourites to win the Champions League, while also making the club more appealing off the pitch to fans, sponsors and broadcasters. His impact will be huge.

Olley: Messi and Ronaldo moving in one summer is the stuff of fantasy, and the fortunes of both in the autumn of their careers will be fascinating viewing. For the sake of variety, I'll opt for Gianluigi Donnarumma. Italy's goalkeeper was a key figure in their Euro 2020 success and at just 22 years old, PSG may have their No.1 for the next decade -- all without paying AC Milan a penny.

Who paid over the odds to get what they want?