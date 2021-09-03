The Far Post Podcast teams go rapid-fire with their predictions for the upcoming season of the Women's Super League. (2:49)

Arsenal have signed United States women's national team forward Tobin Heath on a free transfer, the club have announced.

The two-time World Cup winner played with Manchester United in the Women's Super League during the 2020-21 season but saw her time in the league cut short after she sustained an ankle and then a knee injury.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

She had signed a one-year deal with the Manchester club and announced at the end of the season that she wouldn't be returning.

Heath, who is a life-long Arsenal fan, returned to fitness in time to compete with the USWNT at the Olympics where they won a bronze medal.

Her National Women's Soccer League rights are held by new expansion team Racing Louisville.

Arsenal come into the 2021-22 season with a fresh looking side after a number of changes. Jill Roord, Danielle Van De Donk and Lisa Evans all left the squad while the club reinforced its forward line with Nikita Parris and Mana Iwabuchi.

After Joe Montemurro left at the end of last season, Jonas Eidevall was appointed to take over.