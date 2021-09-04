Romeo Beckham is following in the footsteps of his father. Photo by Alex Morton - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Romeo Beckham, son of global superstar and Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham, has signed with Fort Lauderdale CF, the sister club of Miami that competes in League One of the United Soccer League, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

The news was first reported by Miami outlet Miami Total Futbol.

The younger Beckham, who celebrated his 19th birthday with members of his family on Wednesday, is the second oldest of four Beckham children and has reportedly been training with Fort Lauderdale and Inter Miami in recent weeks. The source confirmed he is eligible for selection for Saturday's game with Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (live on ESPN+ at 7.30 p.m. ET, U.S. only). Romeo Beckham joins Harvey Neville, the son of Inter Miami manager Phil Neville, on the Fort Lauderdale roster.

The bio on Romeo Beckham's Instagram account says "Footballer for @fortlauderdalecf". Other entries on the account show him training with the team, with one having the caption "Follow your dreams." His mother, fashion designer Victoria Beckham, left a comment on the post saying, "We are so proud of you Romeo."

Fort Lauderdale is in fourth place in the third-tier League One standings.