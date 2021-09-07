Jesse Lingard has rejected a new contract at Manchester United as he seeks assurances about his first team prospects at Old Trafford, sources have told ESPN.

Lingard has entered the final year of his deal and has been offered fresh terms to extend his stay at the club. However, the England international forward has turned down United's initial approach and is keen to ensure he will get the opportunity to play regularly before making a decision about his future.

- Academy players reveal mental health impact of being cut

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

If a new contract is not agreed with United, Lingard, who graduated through the academy to make more than 200 senior appearances, will be able to leave as a free agent at the end of the season and can begin negotiating with clubs outside England from January.

The 28-year-old is determined to find regular football in order to keep his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He narrowly missed out on a place in the squad for Euro 2020 as England made it all the way to the final but returned to the team for the 4-0 win over Andorra on Sunday, scoring twice and recording an assist.