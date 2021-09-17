Janusz Michallik speaks after Mohamed Salah became the fifth fastest player to score 100 Premier League goals. (0:47)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said there is "nothing to say" on winger Mohamed Salah's future at Anfield as contract negotiations over a new deal at the club continue to rumble on.

The Egypt international's contract runs until the summer of 2023, and Klopp confirmed last month that the club had begun discussions with him over an extension.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

"There's nothing to say, especially from me, I am not involved," Klopp said in a news conference on Friday. "Obviously I am interested in how sharp he looks. He's spot on. Really good. Nothing else to say."

Salah scored a second-half equaliser in Liverpool's 3-2 Champions League victory over AC Milan on Wednesday, continuing his prolific start to the season, scoring four goals in five games in all competitions.

He has been a crucial part of Liverpool's recent success since joining Anfield from Roma in 2017, winning the Champions League in 2019 before ending the club's 30-year Premier League title drought a year later.

Liverpool sit in third place in the Premier League, level on 10 points with league leaders Manchester United. Klopp's side face Crystal Palace at home on Sunday, and he confirmed that they will be without striker Roberto Firmino, who picked up a hamstring injury against Chelsea last month.

"He's not ready," Klopp said. "Bobby won't start training with the team until some time next week. Then we will have to wait and see."