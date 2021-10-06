Julien Laurens explains why he interprets Kylian Mbappe's comments as begging for attention from the French national team and their fans. (1:55)

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo said he believes Real Madrid members have again showed "a lack of respect" by discussing Kylian Mbappe's future and talk "as if he were their own player."

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said on Tuesday he is optimistic the PSG striker will agree to join the LaLiga giants in January.

A long-term target of Madrid, Mbappe will be a free agent next summer and will be able to sign with his future club on Jan. 1. Perez did clarify his comments soon after and stated Madrid "would have to wait until next year" and "always with respect to PSG."

"In the same week, we've had a Real Madrid player [Karim Benzema], the coach [Carlo Ancelotti] and now the president of Real Madrid speak of Kylian as if he were their own player," Leonardo told L'Equipe. "It's a lack of respect that we can't tolerate.

"That [pursuit] from Florentino has been happening for two years. I only want to remind [everyone] the transfer window is over, that the season is going on. There are games and Real Madrid cannot continue to behave like this. Make it stop! Kylian is a PSG player and the club understands perfectly that this relationship will last."

Mbappe confirmed on Monday he told PSG that he wanted to leave in July and that he would only depart to join Madrid.

PSG failed to respond to a €200 million offer from Madrid on transfer deadline day, according to ESPN sources, despite Mbappe having made it clear he did not wish to renew his contract at the club.

Mbappe also hinted that doubts remain around his future in France.

"If I had left this summer, it would have only been for Real [Madrid]," he said. "This summer my ambition was clear, I wanted to leave and put the club in the best circumstances to bring in my replacement.

"Right now, my future is not my priority. I've already wasted a lot of energy this summer, it's draining."