Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be reluctant to let Donny van de Beek leave Manchester United in January even if the midfielder's prospects at Old Trafford do not improve, sources have told ESPN.

Van de Beek has started two of United's 10 games so far this season and has played just five minutes in the Premier League. The lack of playing time has cost the 24-year-old his place in Louis van Gaal's latest Netherlands squad -- prompting further speculation the former Ajax man could look to move in the January transfer window after a proposed move to Everton collapsed on deadline day.

Sources have told ESPN that Solskjaer is prepared for Van de Beek to push to leave in January if he continues to be overlooked, but the Norwegian is keen to keep his squad together for the entire season before making decisions on fringe players next summer.

Solskjaer has admitted privately he "overplayed" key players at the end of last season and wants to avoid a similar situation this term. Van de Beek and other squad players have been assured there will be enough games to go around this season but there is an acceptance that the early exit from the Carabao Cup has made it more difficult.

Van de Beek started 15 games last season -- his first in England following a £40 million move from Ajax in 2020 -- with seven coming in either the Carabao Cup or FA Cup. He has started only four leagues since his arrival nearly 14 months ago.

Meanwhile, United look set to be without Fred and Edinson Cavani when they resume their Premier League schedule with a trip to Leicester City after the international break.

The pair have both been released for international duty and with Brazil due to face Uruguay on Thursday, Oct. 14 (kick-off 8.30 p.m. ET), it is unlikely they will be available for United's game at the King Power Stadium the following day (kick-off 10 a.m. ET).