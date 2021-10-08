Julien Laurens and Stewart Robson discuss the possibility of Paul Pogba extending his contract at Manchester United. (1:35)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has hinted he would be interested in a potential return to Juventus after saying he feels good in Turin.

Pogba featured in France's stunning 3-2 comeback victory over Belgium in Juventus' Allianz Stadium on Thursday to reach the UEFA Nations League final (stream the replay on ESPN+ in the U.S.).

Following the match, the 28-year-old was asked about a reunion with his former club and refused to rule out a move.

"I still speak to my ex-teammates, like Paulo Dybala," Pogba told Sportmediaset. "I'm at Manchester [United] and have a year left on my contract, and then we'll see.

"I want to finish well there and then see what happens."

When asked whether he feels good when he visits Turin, he replied: "Yes."

Pogba rejoined United from Juventus in 2016 for a then-world-record £89 million transfer but has been linked with a move back to Italy.

The France international could leave for free at the end of the season but last month, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the squad need to show the midfielder that the club is capable of winning trophies.

The midfielder has already registered seven assists for the club this season but looked despondent after starting as a substitute in United's 1-1 draw to Everton before the international break.

Pogba will look to claim his second major international trophy when France face Spain in the final at the San Siro.