Barcelona have contacted Edinson Cavani's representatives to gauge his interest on leaving Manchester United for the Camp Nou during the January transfer window, various sources told ESPN.

ESPN has learned that a Barcelona representative contacted Cavani's environment to inquire out about his situation.

The 34-year-old striker has a contract at Old Trafford until the end of the 2021-22 season but has made only eight appearances this season following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cavani has said previously he would not rule out playing in LaLiga.

However, sources also told ESPN that Cavani plans to consult with Manchester United's incoming interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, on his plans for the striker before making a decision.