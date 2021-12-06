Janusz Michallik explains why he believes Liverpool may well look back fondly at their late victory against Wolves, should they win the Premier League this season. (1:08)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he is not worried about Mohamed Salah's future at the club amid reports linking the forward with a move to Barcelona.

Salah's existing deal at Anfield runs out in June 2023 and he previously said he wants to extend his stay at Liverpool but claimed his future "is not in my hands."

Speaking to an Egyptian broadcaster, Salah reiterated his desire to remain but claimed it was down to the management to resolve his contractual situation.

The 29-year-old, who was voted No. 4 among forwards in ESPN's FC 100 for 2021, also said he was happy that Barca boss Xavi was interested in him.

Klopp addressed the situation in a news conference on Monday and said: "You know what he is about. We're talking.

"Extending a contract with a player like Mo is not a thing you do where you meet for a cup of tea in the afternoon and find an agreement, that's completely normal.

"There's really nothing else to say. Mo speaks about it when he is asked about it, I can only say a few things because all of the rest is not for the public obviously but I'm not sure if he gave the interview in English or it was translated [wrongly] and arrived in English and that is an issue we saw in the last few days again.

"Mo is fine, I am fine, I think what we all want is clear and things like this need time."

Liverpool will face AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday in their final Champions League group match and Klopp said he needs to rotate his squad.

Klopp also hinted that Divock Origi could start in Italy after his last-gasp winner against Wolves on Saturday and praised the striker for his displays during his spell at the club.

"We've worked together since I've been here pretty much so that has happened from time to time but it's not about talking about things, it's about letting things happen and that for the players is the same," he added.

"If you're not a starter for Liverpool you can still be a world class player, it's really possible.

"In specific moments Divock is absolutely outstanding and everybody was overly happy when he scored the goal, not because of the goal but because he scored the goal and it's a nice story."