There is a "big chance" Erling Haaland will leave Borussia Dortmund next summer, with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City all potential destinations, the striker's agent Mino Raiola has said.

Haaland, who has scored 51 Bundesliga goals in 51 appearances since joining Dortmund in December 2019, reportedly has a release clause in his contract set at €75 million that becomes active at the end of the season.

Sources have told ESPN that Haaland is Manchester United's top transfer target next summer, although interim manager Ralf Rangnick has identified improving the club's midfield as a key area of concern.

The 21-year-old's representatives held talks with Europe's top clubs last year and the battle to sign the Norway international is set to intensify once the summer transfer window opens.

"He [Haaland] can and will take the next step," Raiola told Sport 1. "Bayern, Real, Barcelona, ​​City -- these are the big clubs he can join. When we moved to Dortmund, we all knew that this step would come.

"Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after. But there is a big chance that Erling will leave this summer."

Haaland has scored 11 Bundesliga goals in an injury-hit campaign for Dortmund this season. He also scored three times in the Champions League, although Dortmund were knocked out of the group stages and have dropped down to the Europa League.

The striker joined the Dortmund from RB Salzburg midway through the 2019-20 season, despite attempts from Manchester United and former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to bring him to the Premier League.