Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United in January, according to his agent.

Martial has been hampered by injuries so far this season but has not started a Premier League game since the 1-1 draw with Everton on Oct. 2.

He is yet to feature for interim coach Ralf Rangnick because of a knee problem and the France striker's agent, Philippe Lamboley, said the 26-year-old wants to move next month after just four starts in all competitions since August.

"Anthony wishes to leave the club in January," Lamboley told Sky Sports. "He just needs to play. He doesn't want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon."

Rangnick is set to speak to players individually ahead of the January transfer window to get a better understanding of their plans.

There is an acceptance that while he needs a big enough squad to compete in three competitions in the new year, there will be players who want to play more regularly after finding opportunities limited so far this season.

Rangnick, meanwhile, has spoken to Paul Pogba and the midfielder is due to return to Manchester from Dubai on Friday after beginning his recovery from a thigh injury away from Carrington.

Pogba has not played since picking up the injury training with France during the last international break and Rangnick said he is still weeks away from returning.

"We spoke on the phone on Tuesday," Rangnick said. "He was in Dubai and he is coming back today [Friday] and then we will catch up in person on Sunday but we had a telephone call about 10 or 15 minutes and he told me he's getting better obviously he's still not fully fit.

"Another couple of weeks until he can train again and then of course he's been out for quite some time then suppose it will take another couple of weeks to get him match fit.

"In the first instance it's important that he gets fully fit in order to train with the rest of the group and then we have to develop him physically and tactically to be fit to play in the Premier League."

Rangnick takes his team to Norwich on Saturday looking to extend the unbeaten start to his reign as interim coach after victory over Crystal Palace and the 1-1 draw with Young Boys on Wednesday.

"We have two or three question marks behind players but they haven't shown up yet because we train at 2 p.m. (GMT, 9 a.m. ET)," Rangnick said. "Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] received one or two knocks in the game [against Young Boys].

"There's still a question mark behind [Nemanja] Matic. who had sort of a cold. I wouldn't call it a flu, he had a negative test for COVID."