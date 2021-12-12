LAFC's Eduard Atuesta close to completing move to Palmeiras. Shaun Clark/Getty Images

LAFC is in the final stages of negotiating a deal that will transfer midfielder Eduard Atuesta to Brazilian Serie A side Palmeiras, sources have told ESPN.

The initial transfer fee is expected to be around $4 million with incentives possibly taking the final cost to around $7m.

Atuesta has been a mainstay in LAFC's midfield since arriving on loan from Independiente Medellin ahead of the 2018 season.

After impressing during that campaign, LAFC acquired Atuesta on a transfer, and the Colombian has made a total of 109 league, cup and playoff appearances with nine goals and 23 assists.

During that time led LAFC to the Supporters Shield in 2019, and made the league's Best XI that same year. He was also named an MLS All-Star in 2021.

At international level, Atuesta has played for Colombia's under-20 and U23 teams, but has yet to make an appearance at senior level.

LAFC has also traded Pablo Sisniega to Charlotte for $50k in general allocation money (GAM), while Franco Escobar arrived from Atlanta United for $250k in GAM. Incentives could take the deal up to $600k

Information from Daniel Bocatto was also used in this report