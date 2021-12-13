Everton women performance manager Franck Plaine speaks about the club's ambition to reach the top of European football. (2:00)

San Diego Wave FC announced on Monday that they have signed United States women's national team forward Alex Morgan ahead of their inaugural National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season.

Morgan joins Wave FC from the Orlando Pride, where she has played since 2017 besides a short stint with Women's Super League team Tottenham Hotspur.

The Pride released a statement saying they "respect her desire to play closer to her family" but that they would not make a formal announcement until "the transaction is official and timing is appropriate."

The NWSL trade window reopens on Friday after the expansion draft for Wave FC and Angel City FC has been completed. Both Wave FC and Angel City will debut in the NWSL next season.

"As a Southern California native, I am excited to be making a long-term commitment to Wave FC and the city of San Diego," Morgan said in a statement.

"I am coming home to partner with this ambitious new club and to push the league forward for generations of soccer players to come. I cannot wait to get started and I will do everything I can to help bring a championship to this great city."

The 32-year-old will join up with fellow USWNT teammate Abby Dahlkemper and former Pride player Jodie Taylor at the club.

"We are thrilled to have a player of the caliber of Alex Morgan both on the pitch and in our locker room," Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney said.

"Alex is a proven goal scorer at the very highest level and her world class ability, mentality and competitiveness will only add to our ability to compete in this league. I am excited to work with Alex and to see what this team can achieve."

Morgan has scored 115 goals in 190 appearances for the USWNT. She is a two-time World Cup champion and an Olympic gold medalist. She also won the NWSL Championship in 2013 with the Portland Thorns and the Champions League in 2016-17 with Lyon.

In her five seasons with the Orlando Pride, Morgan has netted 23 goals in 66 appearances.