The New England Revolution have acquired United States midfielder Sebastian Lletget from the LA Galaxy in exchange for up to $1.3 million in General Allocation Money (GAM), with $500,000 of that amount guaranteed, a source has told ESPN.

The Galaxy will receive $300,000 in GAM in 2022, with an additional $200,000 in 2023. The remaining $800,000 is based on incentives that are spread out over the next two seasons.

MLSSoccer.com was the first to report that the deal to send Lletget to New England had been finalized.

- ESPN+: MLS chat and more on ESPN FC Daily (U.S. only)

The move sees Lletget reunited with New England manager Bruce Arena, who was leading the Galaxy when the midfielder first joined LA in 2015. Over parts of seven seasons, Lletget made 164 league and playoff appearances, scoring 25 goals along with seven assists.

In that time, Lletget proved to be a versatile performer, playing as a winger, a central attacking midfielder, as well as in a more withdrawn role. In New England he is expected to replace Tajon Buchanan, who was transferred to Belgian side Club Brugge for $7m, effective at the end of the last campaign.

The 2021 campaign was a difficult one for Lletget, as his sister Viviana passed away in August. He managed to record three goals and five assists in 26 appearances, 21 of them starts.

Prior to joining the Galaxy, Lletget was at Premier League side West Ham United, joining their youth setup in 2009. But he made just one senior appearance during his time with the Hammers, and in a bid for more playing time, moved to Los Angeles.

At international level, Lletget has made 33 appearances for the U.S., scoring eight goals, the most recent of which was in the 4-1 World Cup qualifying win over Honduras back in September.