The New England Revolution has acquired United States midfielder Sebastian Lletget from the LA Galaxy, the clubs announced on Thursday.

The Galaxy will receive $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2022, with an additional $200,000 in 2023. Sources told ESPN that the deal could see an additional $800,000 based on incentives spread out over the next two seasons for a total of $1.3 million in GAM.

"In Sebastian Lletget, we have acquired a midfielder who has experienced success at both the MLS and international levels," Revs head coach Bruce Arena said in a release. "He is a talented player who is a dependable box-to-box player, can score goals, and is an excellent team player. Sebastian is a great addition to our team."

Lletget said farewell on social media to the only MLS team he has ever known.

"LA thank you. Thank you for the Opportunity. Thank you to my teammates throughout the years. Thank you all for challenging me. For me, well, it's time for a new chapter. Until we meet again. Thank you," he tweeted.

The move sees Lletget reunited with Arena, who was coaching the Galaxy when the midfielder first joined the California club in 2015. Over parts of seven seasons, Lletget made 164 league and playoff appearances, scoring 25 goals along with seven assists.

In that time, Lletget proved to be a versatile performer, playing as a winger, a central attacking midfielder, as well as in a more withdrawn role. In New England he is expected to replace Tajon Buchanan, who was transferred to Belgian side Club Brugge for $7m, effective at the end of the last campaign.

The 2021 campaign was a difficult one for Lletget, as his sister Viviana passed away in August. He managed to record three goals and five assists in 26 appearances, 21 of them starts.

Prior to joining the Galaxy, Lletget was at Premier League side West Ham United, joining their youth setup in 2009. But he made just one senior appearance during his time with the Hammers, and in a bid for more playing time, moved to Los Angeles.

At international level, Lletget has made 33 appearances for the U.S., scoring eight goals, the most recent of which was in the 4-1 World Cup qualifying win over Honduras back in September.