Sebastian Salazar provides the latest update on the improving condition of Christian Eriksen. (0:40)

Inter Milan have terminated the contract of midfielder Christian Eriksen, the reigning Serie A champions announced.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 and was fitted with a heart-starting device, something which prevents him from playing in Italy.

"We can still remember that moment, of excitement mixed with expectation," a letter to Eriksen released by Inter read. "When you're waiting for something you know will be good, you almost want to wait a bit longer so you can enjoy it more.

"Jan. 28, 2020: the curtains were raised at La Scala theatre, the stage where first appearances are always special. And when class met elegance, Christian Eriksen and Inter, it couldn't be anything but special. There was the Danish maestro weaving his magic in our midfield.

"The thud of the ball striking the bar melted into the 'ohhh' of amazement from the Nerazzurri faithful as Christian fired off a rocket free kick from a ridiculous distance, mere centimetres away from glory. From that moment, we knew this was a composer of the finest music.

"We shared moments of class, battles, unexpected goals, like when he scored straight from the corner flag against Napoli, along with a few disappointments, like in the summer of that interminable 2019-20 season, when we went on a magnificent run, only to just miss out.

"Another free kick, another derby, in the Coppa Italia. An iconic moment in Inter's recent history. A splendid, crucial strike -- not just to send us through to the next round, but also to give renewed energy to the story of Christian and Inter, a bond which grew stronger game after game.

"Christian was a key figure in our march to the Scudetto - a team effort which Eriksen contributed to with his vision, intuition, passing, assists and goals, including some big ones. Against Napoli. Against Crotone, in what ultimately cilnched the title. Then another delightful free kick to celebrate the title at San Siro on the last day of the season.

"That is our final, happy, wistful memory of Christian on the pitch in an Inter shirt. Because sometimes life takes a turn for the unexpected and sends you down a path you didn't imagine.

"Every Inter fan, every football fan, looked on in silence, hoping for Christian. Seeing him back in Appiano Gentile with his teammates, as Italian champions, was a joy to behold and one we will never forget.

"Although Inter and Christian are now parting ways, the bond shall never be broken. The good times, the goals, the victories, those Scudetto celebrations with fans outside San Siro -- all this will remain forever in Nerazzurri history. All the best, Chris!"

🖤💙 | CHRIS



PER SEMPRE NERAZZURRO. IN BOCCA AL LUPO, @ChrisEriksen8 !



I gol e le vittorie, l'abbraccio dei tifosi fuori da San Siro nel celebrare lo Scudetto: tutto resterà sempre fissato nel segno del nerazzurro. pic.twitter.com/sgJQPJtsfo — Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter) December 17, 2021

The 29-year-old has not played since he collapsed during his country's tournament opener against Finland on June 12.

He returned to Milan to meet with the Inter hierarchy in August and in early December trained with Danish club Odense Boldklub, who he represented at youth level.

Eriksen joined Inter from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2020, signing a contract to 2024.

He initially struggled for game time under Antonio Conte but became a pivotal figure in the side which won the Serie A title in 2020-21.

Denmark's doctor and physio as well as team captain Simon Kjaer, who started CPR on Eriksen, received the UEFA President's Award.