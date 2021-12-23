Gab and Juls debate whether Eddie Howe should be involved with Newcastle's search for a director of football. (1:19)

Atletico Madrid expect to receive a bid for Kieran Trippier from Newcastle United in January, sources have told ESPN.

Trippier, 31, joined Atletico from Tottenham in 2019 and has become a key member of Diego Simeone's side, winning LaLiga last season.

The club are aware, however, that the right-back would be open to a return to the Premier League, after he was tempted by a move to Manchester United last summer.

Sources have told ESPN that United, who were put off by Atletico's asking price in the summer, are monitoring the situation but interim manager Ralf Rangnick has identified improving the club's midfield options as their main priority.

Reports have also linked Trippier with a return to Tottenham but although Antonio Conte's side are in the market for a defender in January, sources have told ESPN there is no clear indication of any firm interest at this stage.

With United and Spurs out of the picture, sources have told ESPN that Atletico anticipate a significant bid of over €20 million from Newcastle. The Premier League club will look to reinforce in the January transfer window as they seek to escape relegation and have money to spend after their takeover by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund in October.

Atletico would be reluctant to let Trippier go, sources told ESPN, given Simeone's view of his importance to the team and the lack of reliable alternatives in the squad.

Trippier has started 11 of Atletico's 18 LaLiga games this season, coming off the bench in another three. He was out for a month with a shoulder injury picked up in a 3-3 draw at Valencia on Nov. 7, returning to the team for their 2-1 defeat at Sevilla on Dec. 18.

Simeone has used midfielder Marcos Llorente at right-back in Trippier's absence this season, having been unconvinced by back-up Sime Vrsaljko.

Atletico's defence has been uncharacteristically unreliable this season, conceding 22 league goals -- nine teams have conceded fewer -- a record which has left the 2020-21 champions in fifth place in LaLiga.

Atletico paid €25m for Trippier in July 2019 after he became one of the Premier League's outstanding right-backs at Spurs, form which made him first-choice for England at the 2018 World Cup.

He has been a regular for Atletico throughout his two-and-a-half years in Spain, starting 28 games in their title-winning campaign last year.

