Manchester City will not replace Ferran Torres in the January transfer window and will instead renew their efforts to sign a striker next summer, sources have told ESPN.

Torres was officially confirmed as a Barcelona player on Tuesday after City accepted a bid of €55 million with another €10m in add-ons.

But instead of trying to bring in another forward in January, City are set to use the money to boost their bid to sign a striker in the summer.

They still hold an interest in Harry Kane, while Erling Haaland is also among their list of targets.

Academy graduate Cole Palmer, 19, is set to play a more prominent role during the second half of the season to compensate for the loss of Torres.

Pep Guardiola's team are on a run of nine straight Premier League wins ahead of their trip to Brentford on Wednesday.

City have another date in London three days later against Arsenal on Jan. 1 and Guardiola says the unrelenting Christmas schedule is one of the reasons why the English title is the hardest to win.

"Right now we have games on Dec. 29 and Jan. 1 -- two away fixtures against absolutely difficult, tough opponents," said Guardiola.

"The Premier League is like this. That is why it is the most satisfying competition if you are able to win it. You play against all the big teams in different circumstances and you have to solve it. It will be no exception in the next two games."

City are set to be without Kyle Walker against Brentford. He hasn't played since being sent off in the 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Dec. 7, and Guardiola has not wanted to elaborate on the reasons behind his continued absence.

"He cannot be with us right now because he is not fit, that is all I can say," he said.