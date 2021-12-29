Gab and Juls discuss PSG's clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16. (1:46)

Kylian Mbappe has said he will not leave Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window and laughed off rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid next season.

Sources previously told ESPN that PSG rejected a €200m offer from Madrid in August despite Mbappe having made it clear he did not wish to renew his contract at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe, 22, is free to negotiate a move away from Paris in January, as he will be a free agent next summer, but said he doesn't plan on leaving the French capital next month.

"I will give everything I have to win the Champions League, the league and the cup," Mbappe told CNN in an interview. "And to give all the pleasure to the fans, because they deserve it."

When asked if he planned on moving to Madrid in the summer, Mbappe laughed and replied his "mind is to beat Real Madrid in February and March" when both sides meet in the Champions League.

In October, Mbappe confirmed that he expressed his desire to leave PSG last July and said he doesn't regret his decision being open about his future.

"I was honest. I gave a feeling, I gave what I have in my heart," he added. "I'm happy to stay ... it's my city too. I'm French ... I want to win everything this season."

The France international also said he enjoyed working with Lionel Messi who made a surprise move to PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona last summer.

"It's a big pleasure for me to say to my kids, to my friends, I play with him [Messi]," he said.

"We have to enjoy seeing him in Paris ... It's an amazing moment in the history of the game."