Donny van de Beek will continue to assess his options for a potential move away from Manchester United in January, sources have told ESPN, despite assurances from interim coach Ralf Rangnick he will get opportunities during the second half of the season.

Rangnick has told Van de Beek he would like to keep him at Old Trafford until at least the end of the season.

He is prepared to stay at the club but sources have told ESPN he has reservations about the prospect of increased playing time after starting just one game since Rangnick's arrival.

Van de Beek, who moved from Ajax in a £40 million deal in 2020, is yet to start in the Premier League this season and was an unused substitute for the 1-0 defeat to Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday.

He made just four league starts last term and has been dropped from the Netherlands squad by coach Louis van Gaal.

The 24-year-old is determined to win back his place ahead of the Qatar World Cup at the end of the year but Van Gaal has made it clear he will only consider players who are regulars for their clubs.

Rangnick is aware that a number of players are unhappy with their situations but the 63-year-old does not want to trim down his squad too much in January while United continue in three competitions.

United will allow Van de Beek's representatives to submit options in January but any loan offer would have to cover his full wage until the end of the season and include a loan fee.

Sources have told ESPN that even if United receive a suitable proposal, Rangnick will be given the final say on whether the midfielder is allowed to leave.

Meanwhile, defender Teden Mengi has joined Birmingham City on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has made two first team appearances for United and spent time on loan at Derby last season.