Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set to move to Roma on loan, sources have told ESPN. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

AS Roma are expected to complete a loan move for Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the next 24 to 48 hours, sources have told ESPN.

The Italian club's sporting director Tiago Pinto had made contact with the north London club last month to explore a potential move, ESPN had previously reported, and talks have progressed positively since.

It is understood Maitland-Niles will join Roma until the end of the season, but the deal does not contain an option or an obligation for a permanent move the 24-year-old.

Negotiations are ongoing, but all parties expect an agreement to be reached soon. Maitland-Niles almost left Arsenal in the summer with Everton hoping to sign the midfielder, but he stayed at the club following last-ditch talks with manager Mikel Arteta.

However, Maitland-Niles has started just four games this season and has not featured at all since making a second-half substitute appearance in Arsenal's 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on Nov. 20.

Roma were interested in exploring an option to sign Maitland-Niles and had discussed the possibility of a four-year contract with the player but Arsenal have so far only willing been to sanction a temporary deal. Maitland-Niles' existing deal with the Premier League club expires in 2023.