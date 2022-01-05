Major League Soccer side Inter Miami CF has loaned Mexico international Rodolfo Pizarro to Liga MX club Monterrey, the clubs announced on Tuesday.

It marks a return to Los Rayados for Pizarro, who initially left the club to join David Beckham's Miami side as a Designated Player for its inaugural 2020 season.

"This loan gives the club more options to continue managing our roster. We are working tirelessly to acquire the right players that will help us attain our objectives moving forward. We're glad to have found an opportunity for Rodolfo to continue developing in Mexico and wish him well during his loan," said Inter Miami CF Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson.

Rodolfo Pizarro is back in Liga MX. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pizarro appeared in 47 matches and tallied seven goals and 12 assists during his time at Miami. He played 64 games with nine goals during his first stint with Monterrey.

The Tampico, Tamaulipas native won a Liga MX title in each of his stints with Pachuca, Chivas and Monterrey and also won the CONCACAF Champions League with the latter two sides.

By joining CONCACAF Champions League winners Monterrey for a second time, Pizarro is set to participate with the team at the Club World Cup in February.