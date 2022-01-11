Philippe Coutinho has completed his stunning loan deal to Aston Villa from Barcelona until the end of the season, it was announced on Tuesday.

Both clubs announced a deal has been reached on Friday, which also includes an option for a permanent move, and was pending a medical assessment and a work permit for the Brazil international. He will wear the No. 23 shirt, the club said.

Earlier this month, sources told ESPN that five Premier League clubs held talks with the former Liverpool midfielder, and Villa's new manager Gerrard helped seal the deal.

"I am very happy to be here. For me, it is a great club. I have spoken a lot to the manager, Stevie, and he told me about the club, his ambitions and of course I am very happy to be here," Coutinho told the club's website.

"I have known Stevie for a long time -- I played with him -- I learned a lot with him and I have big admiration. OI hope of course to do my best here and for sure I will work hard."

Coutinho was reluctant to leave Barca, but a lack of game time and a desire to play World Cup football later this year changed his mind.

The 29-year-old was Barca's most expensive signing when he moved from Liverpool to Spain in 2018 for €160 million.

In his second season he went on loan to the Bundesliga's Bayern Munch before returning to Spain in the following campaign, where he suffered a series of injuries and started only once last season when Xavi Hernandez took over Barcelona in November.

Coutinho could play for Villa as early as Jan. 15 in their Premier League game against Manchester United.