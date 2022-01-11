Ralf Rangnick says he will "definitely not" let Edinson Cavani leave Man United during the January transfer window. (1:29)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Jesse Lingard on a free transfer from Manchester United in the summer, sources have told ESPN.

Lingard will be out of contract in June and Tottenham are among a host of clubs who are keen to sign the 29-year-old England international.

There has been interest from other Premier League clubs as well as clubs in Spain and Italy including Barcelona and AC Milan.

Sources have told ESPN that Tottenham have registered their interest in Lingard but are yet to make a formal offer.

Lingard is assessing his options and is set to make a final decision about his future based on where he is most likely to find regular first-team football.

After a successful loan spell at West Ham United last season, he has found opportunities at Old Trafford limited so far this term.

He has made 13 appearances, including as a late substitute in the 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Monday, but is yet to start a Premier League game.

Sources have told ESPN he is keen to win back his place in the England squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after his form at West Ham earned a place in Gareth Southgate's provisional squad for Euro 2020.

Sources have told ESPN that Spurs manager Antonio Conte is pushing the club to strengthen the squad in January but it is more likely any deal to sign Lingard would happen in the summer.

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is aware that a number of players want to leave but he is keen to keep the majority of his squad players while they remain in the FA Cup and the Champions League.

As well as trying to secure a place in the Premier League's top four, United are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup and face a Champions League round-of-16 tie with Atletico Madrid in February.