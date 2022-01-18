Paris Saint-Germain are growing confident that they can convince Kylian Mbappe to extend his contract at the club, sources have told ESPN.

The 23-year-old's existing deal runs out in June, but sources have told ESPN that Mbappe's family have been in talks with the Ligue 1 leaders over a short-term extension and the latest meetings have been positive.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

- Marcotti: Mbappe shines as PSG limp to victory

According to sources, PSG are more hopeful of the striker signing an extension because Mbappe is more receptive than ever towards the possibility of staying in the French capital a bit longer.

However, Real Madrid are still confident that they can sign the France international this summer, sources have told ESPN. The LaLiga leaders were close to recruiting him last summer but sources told ESPN that PSG rejected a €200 million offer from Madrid in August.

In December, Mbappe ruled out the possibility of leaving PSG in January but according to sources, Madrid president Florentino Perez is convinced he can secure a deal for the striker on a free transfer this summer.

Kylian Mbappe could extend his stay at Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

However, PSG are still positive about keeping the World Cup winner. One main factor is that despite being in a dressing room with star names such as Neymar, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, Mbappe has now found the role that he always wanted at the club.

According to sources, Mbappe has become an integral leader in the squad and the player who makes the difference for PSG. The forward has been one of the standout performers for PSG this season despite the lack of collective structure in the team.

Zinedine Zidane's potential arrival to the Parc des Princes next season is another factor that could influence Mbappe to extend his stay.

Sources have told ESPN that PSG have made contact with Zidane in case of Mauricio Pochettino's departure to Manchester United at the end of the season.

Sources have told ESPN that working with one of his idols could play a role in keeping Mbappe at PSG, while the club are already looking to secure deals in the summer transfer market.

According to sources, PSG are in talks with Paul Pogba and Franck Kessie and signing those players would help to convince Mbappe that the club are moving in the right direction.

Mbappe is unlikely to make a decision on his future any time soon but the club remain positive ahead of the Champions League round-of-16 tie against Madrid next month.