LAFC is on the cusp of acquiring Canada international goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau from the Vancouver Whitecaps in exchange for around $1 million in allocation money, a source has confirmed to ESPN.

The Washington Post was the first to report the news of the pending deal, while MLSSoccer.com reported the amount of assets likely headed to Vancouver.

Crepeau, 27, has been a mainstay for most of the three seasons he's spent with the Whitecaps, amassing 63 league and cup appearances. In 2021, he helped lead Vancouver to the MLS Cup playoffs for the first time since 2017.

The native of Greenfield Park, Quebec, should solidify what has been a goalkeeper merry-go-round in recent years for the Black-and-Gold, with three keepers -- Tomas Romero, Pablo Sisniega and Jamal Blackman -- seeing significant time in 2021.

Crepeau began his professional career with what is now known as CF Montreal, in 2013, but over the course of six seasons he spent the bulk of his time with the club's reserve team. A loan spell with the USL Championship's Ottawa Fury saw Crepeau prove himself, and with his stock rising, he was traded to Vancouver in December of 2018 for $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money and a third-round draft pick.

At international level, Crepeau has made 14 appearances for Canada, including three of the Reds' eight games so far in World Cup qualifying.