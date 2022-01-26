Jesse Lingard's loan move to Newcastle could fall through. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Jesse Lingard's proposed move from Manchester United to Newcastle is in danger of collapse, sources have told ESPN.

Lingard's representatives were expecting an answer by 12 p.m. GMT [7 a.m. ET) on Tuesday about whether he would be allowed to join Eddie Howe's side until the end of the season, but they remain in the dark about United's plans for his future.

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Sources have told ESPN that United are reluctant to sanction a loan move because Lingard only has six months left on his contract.

The club could reconsider their stance if Newcastle offer to cover Lingard's wages, pay a loan fee up front and agree to pay another substantial sum if Newcastle avoid relegation.

There is a frustration on Lingard's part that Anthony Martial, who is under contract until at least 2024, has been allowed to join Sevilla on loan without the Spanish side having to pay a loan fee.

Sources have told ESPN that Newcastle have not given up hope of landing Lingard before Monday's transfer deadline but would be prepared to walk away and focus on signing Dele Alli from Tottenham Hotspur.

Lingard wants to move after starting just two games this season.

There is hope another successful loan spell like his stint at West Ham United last season could see him force his way back into Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of the World Cup, which starts in Qatar in November.

Sources have told ESPN that United have already turned down approaches from West Ham and Tottenham this month because they do not want to strengthen a rival club also challenging for a place in the top four.