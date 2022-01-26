Jesse Lingard is growing increasingly unhappy at his treatment by Manchester United with talks over a possible loan move to Newcastle stalled and on the brink of collapse, sources have told ESPN.

Lingard, who will be out of contract in the summer, wants to move to St James' Park until the end of the season. He remains disappointed United have refused to enter negotiations with either Tottenham or West Ham this month because they are seen as rivals for a place in the top four.

Sources have told ESPN United are asking Newcastle to cover Lingard's wages, pay a £2.5 million loan fee and another £12m if they avoid relegation. The overall package would end up costing Newcastle more than £15m.

There is concern in Lingard's camp that Newcastle could soon call time on their pursuit and turn their attention to Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli.

Sources have told ESPN that United have already turned down an offer from Newcastle for Lingard which included a £6m loan fee despite agreeing to loan Anthony Martial to Sevilla for free.

There is a suspicion among Lingard's representatives that he is being treated differently because he has so far refused to sign a new contract and will be able to leave Old Trafford for nothing on June 30.

Sources have told ESPN that Lingard's motivation behind rejecting the deal and pushing for an exit in January is a desire to find regular first team football and force his way back into Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup, which starts in Qatar in November.

The 29-year-old, who is training in Dubai, has only started two games this season -- against West Ham in the Carabao Cup in September and against Young Boys in a meaningless Champions League group game in December.

He has been restricted to just 88 minutes in the Premier League, scoring two goals including a last-minute winner at West Ham in September.

Jesse Lingard is out of contract at Manchester United in summer. Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that Lingard feels let down by his treatment by United after spending more than 20 years at the club. He was told by both former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim boss Ralf Rangnick he could expect chances to play but they have failed to materialise.

Sources have also told ESPN Lingard is upset at the emergence of a video on social media which appears to show Rangnick dismissing the midfielder because "he will leave in the summer."

During a telephone call on Tuesday, Rangnick finally agreed to let Lingard leave only for the board to block a deal until Newcastle meet their demands.

High level sources at United have told ESPN that asking for a Premier League survival bonus is fair given Lingard is out of contract in the summer and because of what is at stake for Newcastle during the remaining months of the season.

Sources at United insist the deal is not yet dead and the ball is in Newcastle's court but Lingard remains unconvinced a move will happen before Monday's transfer deadline.