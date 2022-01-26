Check out the top moments of the USMNT's redemption tour in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. (1:59)

The best of USMNT in World Cup qualifying so far (1:59)

United States national team winger Paul Arriola was acquired by FC Dallas from D.C. United on Wednesday for a Major League Soccer record of $2 million in general allocation money.

D.C. will receive $1.5 million this year and $500,000 in 2023, plus up to $300,000 in conditional future GAM based on performance.

D.C. would receive 30% of any transfer fee if Arriola moves outside of MLS.

"I'm super excited to be joining FC Dallas and starting a new journey with this club," Arriola said in a release. "Coming to Dallas will be a great step in my career as it will continue to help me build towards my professional goals. I'm looking forward to seeing some familiar faces and I can't wait to get to work with my new teammates and staff."

The 26-year-old has 20 goals in 89 regular-season matches since joining D.C. from Tijuana in 2017.

Arriola missed most of 2020 because of a torn right ACL and played three games with Swansea during the second half of the 2020-21 season before a quadriceps injury.

Arriola has eight goals in 42 international appearances. He is training with the U.S. ahead of three World Cup qualifiers.