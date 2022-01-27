Erling Haaland shares the three players he would have voted for at FIFA's The Best awards. (0:57)

Erling Haaland has said it is time to "move on" from comments he made earlier this month about Borussia Dortmund pressuring him to made a decision over his future.

Haaland, 21, is expected to leave Dortmund at the end of the season, with top clubs in the Premier League as well as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain interested in his signing, according to ESPN sources.

"I don't really want to say too much about it, but I felt it was time for me to say something." Haaland said, in a interview with selected Bundesliga rights holders about why he felt he needed to publicly address the situation.

"A lot of others were speaking -- so that was it. Now, I don't want to say too much. I said what I said, and now we move on."

Haaland, who scored in Dortmund's 3-2 victory against Hoffenheim on Saturday before going off injured, told Norwegian TV channel Viaplay earlier this month that Dortmund had "started to put a lot of pressure" on his decision and it was "time to get things started."

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke played down reports of a row between the club and player but did not deny Haaland's claims that he was being pushed into a decision.

"There's no problem with Erling," Watzke told Dortmund newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten. "He is a spontaneous person. He's allowed to do that. But he must also have some understanding for our situation -- we can't wait until the end of May."