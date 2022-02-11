Matt Turner sheds some light on his love for soccer and the reason he started playing the game in the first place. (0:38)

Arsenal have agreed terms to sign United States international goalkeeper Matt Turner from the New England Revolution, pending the successful completion of a medical.

Turner is set to join Arsenal in summer, allowing him to remain with the Revs for the start of the 2022 MLS regular season. It will also keep travel to a minimum for Turner for the remainder of World Cup qualifying.

Sources told ESPN last month that Arsenal and Turner had agreed to terms ahead of the move, and now the MLS club have announced that there is an agreement in place for his transfer.

The transfer is the latest in a series of giant steps Turner has taken in the past few years. In 2016, he went undrafted by MLS clubs, then signed as a free agent with the Revs after a successful trial.

Following loan stints with second-tier side the Richmond Kickers, he took over the starting spot in 2018 and has been a mainstay ever since, making 107 league, cup and playoff appearances. He was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021, a campaign in which he was also named the MVP of the MLS All-Star Game.

Turner has enjoyed a similar rise at the international level, making 13 appearances for the U.S. -- all in 2021 -- and backstopping the U.S. to the Gold Cup title, while winning the Golden Glove award as the tournament's best goalkeeper.

With Zack Steffen suffering from a back injury, Turner started for the USMNT in a 1-0 win against El Salvador in World Cup qualifying in January.