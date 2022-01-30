Newcastle United have completed the signing of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon, the club announced on Sunday, their third signing since being taken over by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in October.

The move for Guimaraes follows the arrivals on defender Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and striker Chris Wood from Burnley.

The club said in a statement: "Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the signing of Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

"The 24-year-old midfielder joins the Magpies for an undisclosed fee from Lyon, where he has been one of the outstanding performers in Ligue 1 over the past two seasons, and will wear shirt No. 39 -- the number of the taxi once driven by his father."

Sources have told ESPN that Newcastle offered Guimaraes a £120,000-a-week contract -- four times his wage at Lyon.

"Bruno is a hugely exciting talent and has been one of our primary targets so I'm delighted to secure him," manager Eddie Howe said. "He strengthens the group immediately ready for the challenge ahead.

"He has been one of the standout performers in France and is a full international for Brazil so I have no doubt our supporters will really enjoy watching him. We look forward to welcoming him to the club on his return from international duty."

Guimaraes began his career at Atletico Paranaense before joining Lyon in January 2020 for €21.5 million ($24m).

The midfielder also has three international caps for Brazil and has been away with Tite's squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay.