Spurs have landed Juventus pair Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur in a double swoop. Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have completed a double deal for winger Dejan Kulusevski and midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

The deal for Bentancur is worth €19 million over three yearly instalments, with a further €6m in add-ons, sources have told ESPN, while Kulusevski arrives on a loan deal with an €35m option for a permanent move.

Sources previously told ESPN that Spurs were interested in Kulusevski after missing out on Luis Diaz, who joined Liverpool from Porto on Sunday. The club were also interested in Adama Traore, who signed on loan at Barcelona from Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Spurs boss Antonio Conte was adamant his squad needed a significant overhaul this month, sources told ESPN, with Kulusevski and Juventus teammate Bentancur arriving as reinforcements as the side aim for Champions League qualification this season.

Kulusevski had scored two goals in 27 games in all competitions for Juventus this season, while Bentancur made 26 appearances this season, registering three assists.