Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of agreeing a deal for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele to return to Lyon on loan, sources have told ESPN.

The French club will pay a €3 million loan fee for Ndombele and there is no option to sign permanently, sources have told ESPN, although the clause could still be added.

Ndombele is out of favour at Spurs, making just three Premier League appearances since the arrival of manager Antonio Conte in November.

He had been subject to significant interest from Paris Saint-Germain this week, although an agreement could not be reached after the Ligue 1 leaders were unable to make room for the midfielder.

Lyon were quick to move for Ndombele after they agreed to sell midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who joined Newcastle United on Sunday.

Ndombele starred for Lyon in the 2018-2019 season before moving to Spurs for a club-record fee of €63m in 2019.

Bayer Leverkusen and Valencia were also interested in taking the 25-year-old on loan until the end of the season, but he is now set to re-join Lyon.