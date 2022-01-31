USMNT's World Cup Qualification hopes took a blow as they lost 2-0 to Canada. (1:32)

Relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld have announced the signing of 20-year-old left-back George Bello from Atlanta United FC, the Bundesliga club has announced.

The United States international had also been linked with a move to to Belgian side Cercle Brugge, but will get his wish in playing in the German top flight.

Bello, a product of Atlanta's academy, has seen his playing time steadily increase since making his professional debut in 2018. He made 53 league and playoff appearances with the Five Stripes, scoring three goals and adding four assists.

The former Atlanta left-back has begun making inroads at international level, making six appearances for the United States, including two World Cup qualifiers.

Arminia Bielefeld sit in 14th place of the Bundesliga table, ahead of Wolfsburg on goal differential. The 17th and 18th place teams will drop to second division while the 16th place side faces a relegation playoff.