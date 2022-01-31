Auston Trusty kicks the ball away just in time to save a goal and secure a 1-1 tie for the Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City. (0:38)

Colorado Rapids defender Auston Trusty will join Arsenal in the summer, the Major League Soccer club announced on Monday.

Trusty will remain with the Rapids on loan before departing for the Premier League side on July 17. Both teams are owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

Trusty, 23, was a fixture in Colorado's backline that saw them finish first in the 2021 Western Conference regular season standings. He scored one goal and added three assists in 33 matches.

He joined Colorado from Philadelphia in 2020.

A United States youth international, Trusty participated in the USMNT's camp in January ahead of the current World Cup qualifiers. He has yet to make a senior appearance.

Trusty becomes the third Rapids player to transfer to a European club over the past year. Sam Vines moved to Royal Antwerp in the Belgian first division in August, and Cole Bassett joined Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivisie on loan earlier this month.

Arsenal are also near a deal to bring USMNT and New England Revolution keeper Matt Turner, sources have previously told ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.