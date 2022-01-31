Jesse Lingard has been stopped from moving to Newcastle United by Manchester United's board despite interim manager Ralf Rangnick giving the move his blessing, sources have told ESPN.

Lingard and Rangnick held talks on Monday which ended with the German coach giving the green light for the England midfielder to leave on loan.

But after both Newcastle and West Ham United submitted bids on deadline day, Lingard was informed by the club he would be staying at Old Trafford. United sources insist they did not receive a suitable offer for the 29-year-old. They had asked Newcastle to pay a loan fee and a £12 million Premier League survival package.

Sources have told ESPN that Rangnick agreed to let Lingard move after being swayed by his desire to earn a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup, which starts in Qatar in November.

Lingard has started just two games this season and was left out of the England squad for the November internationals.

Lingard has six months left on his United contract and sources have told ESPN it is intention to leave as a free agent in the summer. He turned down the offer of a new deal earlier this season.

Meanwhile, sources have told ESPN that United will receive a small loan fee from Everton after agreeing to let Donny van de Beek spend the rest of the season at Goodison Park. Everton have also agreed to pay the Dutchman's wages in full.

There is no option to buy in the deal and Van de Beek is expected back at United in the summer.