Manchester United have asked wantaway players including Paul Pogba to delay decisions on their futures until the club have picked a new manager, sources have told ESPN.

United hope their choice of manager might convince Pogba to extend his contract at Old Trafford rather than walk away for free in the summer.

Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek, who both left on loan in the January transfer window, have also been asked by football director John Murtough to wait until a new manager is appointed before deciding where they want to play next season.

Sources have told ESPN that Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are on a five-man shortlist for the job. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick is also not ruling out the possibility he could stay on in the role for another year.

Pogba has so far refused to sign an extension and, if fresh terms are not agreed, will be a free agent on June 30.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have all registered their interest but sources have told ESPN the French midfielder, who also has an offer on the table from United, has not made a decision about his next club.

Martial and Van de Beek, who have joined Sevilla and Everton respectively, are expected back at Old Trafford when their temporary deals end in the summer. The pair remain open-minded about their futures at United and sources have told ESPN they have been advised to wait to find out if they are part of the new manager's plans.

Dean Henderson and Eric Bailly did not get moves in January but are keen to play more regular first-team football. The United board blocked Jesse Lingard's proposed move to Newcastle on deadline day despite Rangnick giving his blessing and the England midfielder is expected to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Meanwhile, United have announced that academy striker Dillon Hoogewerf, 18, has joined Borussia Monchengladbach in a permanent transfer. Sources have told ESPN that United have agreed an undisclosed fee for the Dutch youngster which includes a sell-on clause.