Endoh hits a screamer to put Toronto up 3-0 at New England (0:45)

Defending A-League Men champions Melbourne City have announced their second signing of the January transfer window with Japanese attacking midfielder Tsubasa Endoh joining on a six-month contract.

The 28-year-old will add further depth and versatility to Patrick Kisnorbo's squad after former England international defender Carl Jenkinson joined late last month.

"I've always wanted to come to Australia and have heard some great things about Melbourne, so I'm very excited to be joining the current champions of the A-League," Endoh said.

- Jukic: Firing Robinson won't fix WSW's institutional problems

- Lordanic: Dissecting the Matildas' early Asian Cup exit

Tokyo-born Endoh was selected ninth overall by Toronto FC in the 2016 MLS draft after four years at the University of Maryland in the U.S., and scored 10 goals in 80 appearances for Toronto across all competitions.

He was part of the Canadian club's treble-winning squad in 2017 and started in the 2019 MLS Cup Final against Seattle Sounders FC.

"He is very good technically, has an attacking mindset and can play in a few different positions ... with the added bonus of being an Asian player for the Champions League campaign in April," Director of Football Michael Petrillo said.

City are currently fourth in the ALM standings, two points behind co-leaders Melbourne Victory and Western United, and host Perth Glory on Sunday.