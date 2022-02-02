DeAndre Yedlin joined Inter Miami CF on a free transfer. Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Inter Miami CF announced on Wednesday the club has acquired U.S. men's national team defender DeAndre Yedlin on a free transfer.

Yedlin, 28, was acquired via the league's allocation ranking, which serves as a right of first refusal for players who are either returning to the league after stints abroad, or who are U.S. internationals. His contract runs through the 2025 season with a club option to extend to 2026.

"I'm super excited," Miami's chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson told ESPN in an exclusive interview.

"I've known DeAndre since he was 10, 11 years old. Growing up in Seattle, he played for my brother and was in [the Seattle Sounders] academy. I think he's had a really good career and obviously that World Cup in Brazil kind of gave him a springboard to go overseas.

"He's a winner, and we wanted to add players to our team who have a winning mentality, who were who are more dynamic, faster, younger. He's in the prime of his career, and I think he'll be a leader here."

Yedlin spent parts of the last nine seasons overseas with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland, Newcastle United and Galatasaray. In that time he made 189 league and cup appearances, scoring four goals.

He began his professional career with his hometown team the Seattle Sounders. In 2013, he was signed as Seattle's first homegrown player, and went on to make 69 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals.

At international level, Yedlin has made 71 appearances for the USMNT, and was part of the squad that played in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.