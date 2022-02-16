Luquinhas in action for Legia Warsaw in the Europa League. Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The New York Red Bulls have completed the transfer of Legia Warsaw attacking midfielder Luquinhas, sources tell ESPN.

The Brazilian has signed three-year contract, plus a club option year that will make him a Designated Player. The player will be eligible to play once he has received his P1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Luquinhas, 25, has spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with Legia, scoring 12 goals in 110 league and cup appearances while leading the club to two league titles in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Prior to moving to Poland, Luquinhas spent the entirety of his professional career in Portugal, first with lower tier side Vilafranquense, and later Benfica and Aves.

A native of Ceilandia, Brazil, Luquinhas is expected to play as an inverted winger in manager Gerhard Struber's system.