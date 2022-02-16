        <
          New York Red Bulls sign Luquinhas from Legia Warsaw - sources

          10:01 AM ET
          • Jeff CarlisleU.S. soccer correspondent
            Close
              Jeff Carlisle covers MLS and the U.S. national team for ESPN FC.

          The New York Red Bulls have completed the transfer of Legia Warsaw attacking midfielder Luquinhas, sources tell ESPN.

          The Brazilian has signed three-year contract, plus a club option year that will make him a Designated Player. The player will be eligible to play once he has received his P1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

          Luquinhas, 25, has spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with Legia, scoring 12 goals in 110 league and cup appearances while leading the club to two league titles in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

          Prior to moving to Poland, Luquinhas spent the entirety of his professional career in Portugal, first with lower tier side Vilafranquense, and later Benfica and Aves.

          A native of Ceilandia, Brazil, Luquinhas is expected to play as an inverted winger in manager Gerhard Struber's system.