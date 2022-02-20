Jack Wilshere has joined AGF Aarhus until the end of the season. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has joined Danish side AGF Aarhus on a free transfer until the end of the season, the club announced on Sunday.

Wilshere had been training with Arsenal while he looked for a new club after leaving Championship side Bournemouth last summer.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Aarhus sports manager Stig Inge Bjornebye said in a statement: "Jack needs no further presentation, and he has shown his worth on both club and national teams over the past 10 years.

"So when the opportunity arose to get him here to Aarhus, we had no doubt that we would like to pursue it."

The 30-year-old made 198 appearances during his 10-year career at Arsenal, where he twice won the FA Cup. He has also had spells at Bolton Wanderers and West Ham United.