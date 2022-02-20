Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has joined Danish side AGF Aarhus on a free transfer until the end of the season, the club announced on Sunday.
Wilshere had been training with Arsenal while he looked for a new club after leaving Championship side Bournemouth last summer.
- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)
- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access
Aarhus sports manager Stig Inge Bjornebye said in a statement: "Jack needs no further presentation, and he has shown his worth on both club and national teams over the past 10 years.
Jack is here 👍🤝🇬🇧 #ksdh pic.twitter.com/NHYB77e7Qp— AGF_English (@AgfEnglish) February 20, 2022
"So when the opportunity arose to get him here to Aarhus, we had no doubt that we would like to pursue it."
The 30-year-old made 198 appearances during his 10-year career at Arsenal, where he twice won the FA Cup. He has also had spells at Bolton Wanderers and West Ham United.