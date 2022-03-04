Gab and Juls discuss which of the Chelsea defenders would be a better fit for Xavi's new-look defence? (1:18)

Barcelona have signed Pablo Torre from Racing Santander, the LaLiga club announced on Friday, beating Real Madrid to land the talented youngster.

Torre is viewed as a potential future star but will initially feature for the club's reserve team Barcelona B beginning this summer, before challenging for a first-team place in the medium term.

Barcelona stated the transfer fee was €5m with the amount potentially reaching €20m based on variables.

The18-year-old attacking midfielder is now signed with the Blaugrana through June 2026, with a release clause of €100 million. T

A number of top teams including Madrid had been tracking Torre, who has been starring for Racing this season, but Barca moved to wrap up negotiations on Friday.

The Spain Under-19 international has scored six goals in 21 appearances -- 18 of them starts -- for Racing to help them top their group in the Primera RFEF, the third tier of Spanish football.

Barca have made a habit of prioritising emerging Spanish talent, signing Pedri from Las Palmas in 2019 and promoting academy youngsters such as Gavi and Nico to the first team.