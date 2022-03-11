Stewart Robson reacts to Liverpool advancing to the Champions League quarterfinals despite a 1-0 loss to Inter in the second leg. (0:59)

Jurgen Klopp has called for patience regarding Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool with the forward yet to sign a contract extension at the club.

Salah's existing deal at Anfield expires in June 2023 and he previously said he wants to extend his stay at Liverpool but claimed his future "is not in my hands."

The Egypt international has been one of the world's best players this season with 27 goals in all competitions and Klopp said he is relaxed about his contract situation.

"Mo expects this club to be ambitious," Klopp told a news conference on Friday. "We cannot do much more. It is Mo's decision.

"It is all fine from my point of view. Nothing happened further, no signing or rejection. We just have to wait, there's no rush."

Liverpool face a trip to Brighton on Saturday before facing Arsenal in midweek as they look to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool progressed to the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday and Klopp said his team have set their sights on chasing Pep Guardiola's side.

"So far the boys did incredibly well and why shouldn't I think we can't go on? It's hard work but the boys are ready," Klopp added.

"We will try everything, but we cannot call it a title race because we are still behind. We try to win football games, but let's see."

Klopp also expressed his sympathy for Chelsea employees after the club's owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the U.K. government for his ties with Russia president Vladimir Putin.

"It's not a situation all the employees at Chelsea are responsible for," Klopp said. "One man is and that's [Vladimir] Putin. I don't know about Roman Abramovich's role in all this but you can say he is close. I think what the Government did is right."