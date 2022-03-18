Pep Guardiola has refused to be drawn on Manchester City's attempts to sign Erling Haaland but said "many things are going to happen" when the transfer window opens this summer.

Sources have told ESPN that City are leading the race to sign Haaland, who has a €75 million release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract, ahead of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

City are expecting to know more about Haaland's next move after the international break, although sources have told ESPN the release clause does not have to be activated before April 30. Guardiola was asked about the Norwegian striker at a news conference on Friday but remained tight-lipped about the club's transfer plans.

"Since I am here, every month or two months people say we are going to sign 50 players," Guardiola said. "Right now, listen, it's impossible that I am going to talk about some guy who is not here.

"He's a Dortmund player and we've an incredible run ahead of us. At the end of the season it is the transfer window and many things are going to happen.

"Maybe I speak about this club needing a striker for next five, six, seven years maybe once in the last 12 months. I'm not going to be the guy saying we are a success or not a success because we didn't have a striker."

Guardiola is preparing his team for Sunday's FA Cup quarterfinal with Southampton (Stream LIVE on Sunday on ESPN+ in the U.S.) as City continue to chase three trophies this season.

They are a point ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League table and have a Champions League quarterfinal with Atletico Madrid to look forward to in April.

It has raised the prospect of City replicating Manchester United's treble in 1999 and Guardiola said it is possible.

"If United did it once, then it happened and someone else can do it," he added. "When you break a record or something it is because someone has done it before. People said we could not win three domestic titles ever, it was impossible, and we did it.

"So when it happens, another team can do it. It would not be easy but you can do it, of course. In September, October, November, it is more difficult but when there are two months left and still you can be there to win the titles, yeah it's possible.

"On the other hand, it's happened once in a lifetime so that shows how difficult it is."