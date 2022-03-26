Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said no exceptions will be made with potential new signings regarding wages.

The Catalan club, who have a negative €144 million spending limit according to LaLiga, continues to work on cutting down spending.

- La Liga on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

However, Laporta said Barca are still intending to make "four or five reinforcements" during the summer transfer window.

"We are working on the financial issue and obtaining more resources to have the salary margin we need," Laporta told Mundo Deportivo. "And at the same time, we are working from the sporting management side to incorporate four or five reinforcements that we think the team needs to be increasingly competitive."

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland has been linked with a move to Camp Nou while French newspaper L'Equipe reported that Barca have entered the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, who is also wanted by Real Madrid.

When asked about the potential of signing both players, Laporta replied: "I'm not going to enter, and you have to allow me not to, to talk about players because if I do, the only thing I can do is harm the interests of our club. If we talk about a player and we had the intention of signing him, that will increase the price."

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has also been linked with a summer move to Barca amid stalled contract talks at Anfield.

Laporta also reassured club members that Barca would not "lose its head" to make big-name signings in what has been a difficult financial stretch for the LaLiga giants.

"We are going to continue with this philosophy and this criterion, not to put the institution at risk with operations that, even if we were already healthy, we would not carry them out," he added.

"Our [club] members can be calm. Barça are not going to lose its head due to an operation of such magnitudes.

"So, you can talk about players, about big-money operations in which Barça are not going to lose its head. They will have to adapt to Barca's salary levels and to an economic structure that maintains the sustainability and balance of the club."

Laporta also added that will not stop big names from joining Barca.

"Most of the players want to come to Barca," Laporta said. "They like the club, the team, our philosophy, our way of working, of understanding football. And this is good, we are verifying it in many cases and daily."

Despite their financial woes, Barca managed to bring in the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Dani Alves in January.