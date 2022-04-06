The Far Post podcast discuss what Ally Green's shifting allegiance to New Zealand says about breakthrough chances being award to players in their early and mid-20s. (2:33)

Have the Matildas 'slammed the door' on Ally Green and others? (2:33)

Adelaide United star Chelsie Dawber has signed with NWSL club Chicago Red Stars as she attempts to break into the Matildas squad ahead of the Women's World Cup.

Dawber was a revelation alongside ALW Golden Boot winner Fiona Worts in Adelaide's attack, scoring 10 goals and notching three assists, as United finished third and made the finals for the first time in their history.

The 22-year-old, who is yet to be capped, has joined Chicago on a two-year deal, with an option for a third.

"It's a new adventure for me and one that I'm really excited about," Dawber said.

"I want to thank Adelaide United and all the coaching staff I've worked with for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play for this amazing club.

"My goal has always been to play for the Matildas and I believe playing overseas in a tough league will give me a better chance of a call-up to the national team.

- Chidiac joins NWSL's Racing Louisville FC

- Subscribe to ESPN's Women's Football Podcast: The Far Post

- Lordanic: Victory's resilience defined chaotic ALW season

"I'm definitely not ruling out coming back to Adelaide after the NWSL season.

"Approaching a World Cup year, it's vital to be playing as many games as possible and give myself the best path for success."

Chicago was previously the home of Matildas captain Sam Kerr, who shot to global prominence with standout goal-scoring performances for the Red Stars in 2018 and 2019 before joining Chelsea.

"Chelsie is an impressive young player. She has proven she can score goals at a high level, play multiple positions and still be effective," Red Stars coach Chris Petrucelli said.

"She adds versatility and athleticism to an already dangerous attacking group."